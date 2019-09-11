Fatah: We will stand up to any attempts to annex West Bank areas

Ramallah/ PNN/

The Palestinian National Liberation Movement (Fatah) warned of any attempt by the Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu to impose sovereignty and annex areas of the Palestinian state in the West Bank.

Fatah said in a statement issued by the Information and Culture Commission on Wednesday that it and the Palestinian people “will not yield to the will and decisions of Netanyahu and his right-wing racist government.”

The movement praised the position of Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, during which he declared that any annexation by the Israeli Occupation Forces (IOF) will end any agreement with the Palestinian side, pointing out that Netanyahu is only restoring the conflict to its first square as an existential conflict, stressing that the Palestinian people, who have been fighting for more than hundred years, will continue to struggle with the same determination to achieve their national rights of legitimate freedom and independence.

Fatah said “The Palestinian land is not a card in the Israeli stock exchange, and the international community must bear a direct responsibility in addressing Netanyahu’s ambitions if he wants to move towards a two-state solution and a just and lasting solution.”

Fatah called on the Palestinian people to unite, in order to face the deal of the century and all attempts to liquidate the Palestinian issue. Therefore, they call on Hamas to break the cycle of fateful division and bets on the separation and the idea of ​​the State of Gaza and external forces.