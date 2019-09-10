President Abbas: All agreements with Israel will end once it annexes any part of the Palestinian territory

RAMALLAH/PNN/

President Mahmoud Abbas stressed today that all agreements signed with Israel and their resulting obligations would end if the Israeli side annexes the Jordan Valley, the northern Dead Sea and any part of the Palestinian territories occupied in 1967.

The President’s remarks came in response to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s announcement that he would annex the Jordan Valley, the northern Dead Sea and a number of settlements if he wins the Israeli elections.

He stressed that “we have the right to defend our rights and achieve our goals by all available means, regardless of the consequences, as Netanyahu’s decisions contradict with United Nations resolutions and international law.”

Source : WAFA