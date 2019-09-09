Prisoners return meals to demand handover of martyr Sayeh’s body

PNN/ Bethlehem/

Palestinian prisoners in all Israeli jails returned Monday meals to pressure the prison administration to hand over the body of Bassam al-Sayeh, 46, from Nablus, who died yesterday in the Israeli hospital “Assaf Harofeh” due to deliberate medical negligence by the Israeli prison service.

The head of the Prisoners and Ex-prisoner Affairs Committee, Qadri Abu Bakr, said that the committee will take this case to the Israeli Supreme Court; to demand Israeli Occupation Authorities to hand his body to his family.

In turn, a spokesman of the committee, Hassan Abed Rabbo, said that the prison administration announced the alert and the closure of all sections, and imposed a ban on the exit of prisoners for the daily break, and also brought reinforcements from the forces of repression in anticipation of the reaction of the prisoners who started yesterday protest steps in response to his martyrdom.

In turn, prisoners were banging on the doors of the rooms, returning meals, and announced mourning for three days.

Prisoner Sayeh was arrested on October 8, 2015 for alleged involvement in the killing of settlers even though he was not convicted. He has had cancer since 2011 and leukemia since 2013.