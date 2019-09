Palestinians, including journalist, injured during clashes at the northern entrance of al-Bireh

PNN/ Ramallah/

Dozens of Palestinian youths were injured during intense clashes that broke out on Monday afternoon between Israeli soldiers and soldiers at the northern entrance of Al-Bireh city.

Sources confirmed that journalist Abdel-Rahman Younis was wounded by rubber-coated metal bullets in the neck while covering the clashes.

Dozens of young men arrived at the northern entrance to the Bireh, After a protest called by the Student Council at Birzeit University in support for the prisoners.