Israeli bulldozers carry out limited invasion into Gaza Strip 

PNN/ Gaza/

More than ten Israeli bulldozers this morning carried out a limited invasion into the eastern border of the Gaza Strip, while Israeli soldiers opened fire at shepherds in the area.

Local sources in the strip said that eight Israeli bulldozers penetrated the border east of the central governorate, while four military bulldozers also penetrated the gate of “Abu Safiya”, east of Jabalia town in the northern Gaza Strip, heading towards the eastern areas of Gaza City.

In the same context, Israeli soldiers opened fire towards the shepherds near the gate of “Al-Nisr” east of Juhr al-Deek village south of Gaza City. No injuries were reported.