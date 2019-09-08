IOF arrest Palestinian, injure another during clashes in East Jerusalem

PNN/ Jerusalem/

Israeli Occupation Forces (IOF) on Saturday night broke into Al-Issawiyya neighborhood, East Jerusalem, where heavy clashes broke out due to the storming.

IOF arrested a teenager and injured another as soldiers attacked locals protesting the invasion.

They added that the soldiers shot a young man with a concussion grenade in the head, while he was filming the invasion and the protests.

The soldiers also abducted a teen, identified as Mohannad Abu ‘Assab, 17, while standing near the al-Arba’in Mosque in the town, and took him to an interrogation facility.