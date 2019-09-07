Israeli forces kill two Palestinian teens in Gaza

Gaza/PNN/

At least two Palestinians have been killed and scores of others injured by Israeli forces during protests against the occupation of Palestinian territories in the besieged Gaza Strip.

The Gazan Health Ministry said that a 17-year-old boy identified as Ali Sami Ali al-Ashqar was killed in the northern part of Gaza on Friday. According to the report Khalid Rabaee, 14, was killed east of Gaza City also .

Ashraf al-Qedra, the spokesman for the ministry, added that Israeli forces injured 76 others, noting that 46 of them were wounded by live ammunition.

Palestinians have been holding weekly rallies in Gaza since last year to protest the siege on the enclave and stress the right to return of the Palestinians who have been externally displaced by Israeli aggression since 1948.

At least 307 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli forces ever since the anti-occupation protest rallies began in the Gaza Strip on March 30, 2018. Over 18,000 Palestinians have also sustained injuries.

In March, a United Nations (UN) fact-finding mission found that Israeli forces committed rights violations during their crackdown against the Palestinian protesters in Gaza that may amount to war crimes.

Gaza has been under Israeli siege since June 2007, which has caused a decline in living standards.

Israel has also launched three major wars against the enclave since 2008, killing thousands of Gazans each time and shattering the impoverished territory’s already poor infrastructure.