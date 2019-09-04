IOF close down Hebron’s Shuhada Street for Netanyahu ‘visit’

PNN/ Hebron/

The Israeli Occupation Forces (IOF) on Wednesday morning closed Al-Shuhada Street and Tel Rumeida neighborhood in Hebron’s old city in preparation for the storming of Israeli Prime Minister, Benyamin Netanyahu.

IOF tightened security measures in the Old City of Hebron, especially in the vicinity of Ibrahimi Mosque, Tel Rumeida, Shuhada Street, Al-Salaymeh, Wad Al-Husayn and Al-Ras neighborhoods.

Israel als opushed a special unit into the area that Netanyahu is supposed to visit two days ago, and searched many Palestinian houses, streets and entrances.

The Israeli army erected a tent near the mosque where Netanyahu is expected to deliver a speech, seeking to assert the Israeli occupation control over the Islamic mosque, in order to win the votes of settlers in the elections.

The Youth Against Settlement group called yesterday on the people of the city to confront the visit and raise the black banners on the roofs of houses in the Old City. He called on the community not to deal with the visit and renounce and boycott any Palestinian figure trying to receive him.