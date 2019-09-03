EU : Israel’s settlement policy, illegal under international law

Jerusalem /PNN/

The European Union Representative issues the following statement in agreement with the EU Heads of Mission in Jerusalem and Ramallah.

On Monday 26 August, Israeli authorities demolished a Palestinian family’s home and restaurant near Bethlehem. The structures were located between the villages of Battir and Beit Jala in Area C of the West Bank.

These demolitions, together with settlement construction for Israelis in the area, exacerbate threats to the viability of the two-state solution and further undermine prospects for a lasting peace.

In line with the EU’s long-standing position on Israel’s settlement policy, illegal under international law, and actions taken in that context, such as forced transfers, evictions, demolitions and confiscations of homes, the EU expects the Israeli authorities to fully meet their obligations as an occupying power under International Humanitarian Law.

The EU missions in Jerusalem and Ramallah recall the successive Foreign Affairs Council Conclusions and statements in which the EU has repeated its strong opposition to Israel’s settlement policy and actions taken in this context, including evictions and demolitions.

The continuation of this policy undermines the viability of the two-state solution and the prospect for a lasting peace and seriously jeopardizes the possibility of Jerusalem serving as the future capital of both States.