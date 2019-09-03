Armed settlers raze land in Beit Jala in prep for setting caravans on it

PNN/

Israeli settlers, accompanied by soldiers on Monday morning razed agricultural land in Beit Jala, west of Bethlehem, a one week after IOF demolished a home and restaurant on the same land.

According to the director of the of the Wall and Settlement Resistance Committee in Bethlehem, Hassan Brejiyya , armed groups of Israeli settlers, accompanied by bulldozers, moved into Al-Makhour area, west of Beit Jala and razed four dunums of land there.

Brejiyya said that Israel has targeted this land in order to expand the illegal settlements in the area, adding that the settlers were prepping to set up their caravans there.