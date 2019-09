PNN/ Ramallah/

200 Palestinian prisoners at the Rimon detention camp suspended their hunger strike, which they started on Monday, to demand the removing of carcinogenic devices in the prison, and to improve the living conditions of prisoners held in the detention center.

Head of the Prisoners’ and Ex-prisoners’ Affairs Commission, Qadri Abu Bakr said that the dialogue sessions between the prisoners’ representatives from several prisons and the prison administration were positive.