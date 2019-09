IOF demolish a mosque and a house under construction in Hebron

PNN/ Hebron/

Israeli Occupation Forces (IOF) on Monday demolished a mosque and a house under construction, south of Hebron.

Eyewitnesses said that the Israeli soldiers, accompanied by heavy machinery, demolished the Al-Umma Mosque in Khallet Jabal Jawhar area, south of Hebron.

IOF also demolished a house under construction in the same area, owned by the Rajabi family.