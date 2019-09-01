IOF arrest university lecturer from Ramallah

PNN/ Ramallah/

Israeli Occupation Forces (IOF) on Sunday morning launched a raid and arrest campaign in the West Bank, where they arrested four Palestinians including a university lecturer.

The detainees included a media lecturer at Birzeit University, Widad Barghouti (mother of the two prisoners Qassam and Carmel Barghouti) from Kobar village north of Ramallah.

IOF also raided the house of Sheikh Omar al-Barghouthi, father of the martyr Saleh and the captive Asim from the same village.

In addition, they arrested two men from Al-Arroub refugee camp north of Hebron and Al-Issawiya neighbor east of occupied Jerusalem.

Finally, they confiscated a vehicle from Hussan village west of Bethlehem.