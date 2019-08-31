Over 75 Gazans injured by Israeli occupation forces

GAZA/PNN/

More than 75 Palestinians have been injured by Israeli forces during anti-occupation protests near the fence between the besieged Gaza Strip and the occupied territories.

Ashraf al-Qedra, the spokesman for the Gazan Health Ministry, said on his official Twitter account that 75 people, including 18 children and two women, were injured during the Friday rallies.

The spokesman noted that 42 of the wounded were hit with live ammunition. He added that a medic and a journalist were also injured on Friday.

Palestinians have been holding weekly rallies in the area since last year to protest the siege on Gaza and stress the right to return of the refugees who have fled Israeli aggression since 1948.

At least 305 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli forces ever since the anti-occupation protest rallies began in the Gaza Strip on March 30, 2018. Over 18,000 Palestinians have also sustained injuries.

In March, a United Nations (UN) fact-finding mission found that Israeli forces committed rights violations during their crackdown against the Palestinian protesters in Gaza that may amount to war crimes.

Gaza has been under Israeli siege since June 2007, which has caused a decline in living standards.

Israel has also launched three major wars against the enclave since 2008, killing thousands of Gazans each time and shattering the impoverished territory’s already poor infrastructure.