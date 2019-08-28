Three policemen killed in an explosions in Gaza city

PNN/ Gaza/
Three Palestinians were killed in two separate explosions in Gaza city on Tuesday night, and several others were wounded.
He said the explosion in Tel al-Hawa, which is still under investigation, killed three men, two aged 32 and the third 45, and were members of the police force.
Three other people, including a woman, were injured.
The explosion caused damage to nearby homes, mainly broken glass. Another explosion happened in the area al-Shaikh Ajaleen, which also left injuries.
Israel denied any attacks on the Gaza Strip, saying this was an internal operation.