Netanyahu approves 300 new settlement units near Ramallah

PNN/ Ramallah/

Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu has approved the construction of 300 new settlement units in the illegal West Bank settlement of Dolev, located on al-Janiya village west of Ramallah, northern West Bank.

The decision was allegedly made in response to Friday’s explosion near the village of Ein Arik, west of Ramallah, that killed one Israeli settler and injured two others.

Reportedly, Netanyahu has directed the Defence Ministry to advance a plan for a new neighborhood in the illegal Dolev settlement.

Netanyahu was quoted as saying that “We will deepen our roots and strike at our enemies. We will continue to strengthen and develop the settlements.”