Netanyahu cuts Gaza fuel imports in half, deducts $300 mln from PA funds

PNN/ Gaza/

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has decided to cut down the amount of fuel sent to the Gaza Strip by half, and cut $300 million from funds to the Palestinian Authority, Hebrew sources said on Monday.

The Israeli media said that Netanyahu instructed the Israeli army to reduce the amount of fuel transferred to the power plant in the Gaza Strip through the Kerem Shalom crossing from tomorrow until further notice.

Netanyahu also decided to deduct $ 300 million from the Authority’s funds and transfer it to the Israeli electricity company in what he said were “debts”.

Hebrew media said that the decision came after the launch of three rockets from Gaza towards its enclave settlements.

The occupation forces bombed at dawn today a site of resistance in the town of Beit Lahia, causing significant material damage.