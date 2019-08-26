Israel’s fresh air raids hit Gaza Strip, Lebanese region

Bethlehem/PNN/

Israel has launched fresh airstrikes against the Gaza Strip and a region in Lebanon near the Syrian border, using its warplanes and unmanned aerial vehicles, respectively.

Three Israeli drone attacks hit a central region of Bekaa governorate in eastern Lebanon near the border with Syria on Sunday night, allegedly targeting the positions of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine.

The group, however, says the attack has failed to target its posts. An official from the military position belonging to the Palestinian group in the town of Qousaya said the three drone attacks caused only material damage.

“MK planes (drones) targeted one of our sites with three small rockets. There were no casualties, only material damage,” Abu Muhammad told Lebanon’s An-Nahar newspaper.

The drone attacks came one day after two Israeli drones crashed in a southern neighborhood of Beirut.

The Lebanese Resistance Movement, Hezbollah, said the first drone had fallen on a building housing Hezbollah’s media office in Beirut’s Dahieh suburb. The second drone, which appeared to have been sent by Israel to search for the first one, had crashed in an empty plot nearby after being detonated in the air, it added.

Hezbollah Secretary-General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah on Sunday warned Israel against violating the Lebanese airspace, saying fighters from the movement will counter any further breaches by Israeli unmanned aerial vehicles.

Also on Sunday, Israeli fighter jets launched airstrikes on the city of Beit Lahia in the northern Gaza Strip. There is no report of casualties as of yet.

Israel claims the attack was in response to rockets fired earlier form the Gaza Strip.

Israeli media reported that three rockets have been fired from Gaza toward the occupied territories, two of which were allegedly intercepted, while the third landed in an open area near a main highway in the south of the territories, sparking a fire.

Gaza has been under Israeli siege since June 2007, which has caused a decline in living standards.

Israel has also launched three major wars against the enclave since 2008, killing thousands of Gazans each time and shattering the impoverished territory’s already poor infrastructure.