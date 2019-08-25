Chairman of AFBDF visits the Church of Nativity.

Bethlehem/PNN/

Chairman of the Board of Directors of the American Friends of the Bethlehem Development Foundation (AFBDF), the HonorableMr. George Salem and his wife Mrs. Rhonda Salem were accompanied by BDF CEO and Managing Director Eng. Mazen Karam in a visit to the Church of Nativity.

The visiting team were welcomed by Eng. Imad Nassar and Eng. Afif Twemeh, representing the Presidential Committee for the Restoration of the Church of Nativity.

This is the Salems second visit to the restoration works in two years. While their first visit the church was full of scaffolding, this visit comes at a stage when all scaffolding has been removed and major restoration works have been completed.

The Salems were very pleased with their visit and the progress of the works. It is to be noted that The George and Rhonda Salem Family foundation were the first to adopt the restoration of one of the 50 columns at the Church of Nativity, namely the column with the painting of St. George “My interest stems from the fact that he is not only my patron saint as someone named “George,” but he is also the Patron Saint of Palestine, George Richard Salem, 15 Feb 2015.”