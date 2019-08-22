IOF assault, arrest Palestinian during prisoner solidarity stand

PNN/ Ramallah/

Israeli soldiers on Thursday attacked and arrested a Palestinian youth who was participating in a prisoner solidarity stand in front of Ofer prison near Ramallah, northern West Bank.

The Israeli soldiers assaulted the man causing him injuries. The medical staff at the site tried to help him, but the Israeli soldiers attacked them and the journalists as well, preventing them from carrying out their humanitarian mission.

Israeli soldiers threatened paramedics and journalists and evicted them from the area, before taking the man into arrest.

The attack came as hundreds of people gathered in front of the Ofer prison to express their solidarity with the prisoners on hunger strike against the Israeli Prison Service policies.

The participants raised slogans condemning the Israeli occupation and its racist practices against prisoners, as well as slogans expressing solidarity with the prisoners and calling on the international community to save them.