Negev: IOF hand demolition & eviction notices to 30 homes

PNN/ Negev/

Israeli occupation forces on Tuesday stormed the village of Lqiya in the Negev desert and handed out demolition and evacuation notices to 30 buildings and facilities.

Most of the notices were given to the Abu Mutair family, while some belonged to the family of the former Arab member of Knesset, Juma al-Zabarqa.

This step comes as part of the occupation authorities’ efforts to force the residents to relinquish their land, taking advantage of the ongoing housing crisis due to ongoing confiscation and displacement attempts in order to expand settlements.