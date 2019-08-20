Settlers storm Joseph’s Tomb in Nablus, again

PNN/ Nablus/

Dozens of Palestinian youths were wounded on Tuesday by rubber-coated metal bullets and tear gas inhalation in clashes with Israeli forces that broke into Nablus to protect the herds of settlers.

Security sources said that hundreds of settlers stormed the historic site amid the protection of the Israeli army, which led to the outbreak of clashes.

A number of Palestinians were wounded by rubber bullets and suffocation due to tear gas fired by the soldiers.