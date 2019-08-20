Israel installs monitoring cameras on roads to guarantee safety of settlers

By: Madeeha Araj/ NBPRS/

The National Bureau for Defending Land and Resisting Settlements in its latest weekly report said that Israeli Occupation Authorities continue their settlement activities in the West Bank, including Jerusalem, where the Israeli Local Planning and Building Committee recently approved a plan to build 641 settlement units in Jerusalem. They also approved the construction of thousands of units in order to attract more voters living in settlements, who support settlement construction.

This raised real concern among the Palestinians of the Trump administration collusion with the Likud party and its leader Netanyahu by offering additional free gifts at the expense of the rights and interests of the Palestinian people, to help them win the upcoming Israeli 19th Knesset elections. These concerns centered around the possibility that the Trump administration will repeat its gifts as it did before the last Knesset elections in April, when it recognized Jerusalem as the capital of the Israeli occupation state, and decided to move the US embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, and recognize Israeli sovereignty over the occupied Syrian Golan

There are frequent voices in Israel, which call for the imposition of sovereignty over Area C in the West Bank, where the Settlements Council and ministers from the Netanyahu’s office called on him to declare Israeli sovereignty over the Gush Etzion settlement bloc in response to the recent Eliezer operation that seriously wounded two settlers. Moreover, the Israeli technology company, in cooperation with the Israeli army is deploying monitoring cameras that can identify faces in the occupied West Bank by 99.0%.

In the Nablus governorate, settlers from the “Homesh” settlement that was evacuated in 2005 set fire to the eastern area of Burqa village and prevented residents and civil defense crews from reaching the area to put the fire off. Jewish racist gangs wrote racist slogans against Arabs and Palestinians on the walls of houses and some gates in the village of Yatma, south of Nablus, where they wrote that “Jews would no longer be calm,” “death for the Arabs” and punctured tires of some Palestinian cars in the village. They also painted the Star of David on the walls and some cars, indicating that the attack was carried out by settler gangs known as “pay the price.”

Settlers also broke into the Masudia archaeological area near ​​Burqa village on the road between Nablus and Jenin, they carried out military training under the protection of the Israeli army. In Salfit, settler groups belonging to “pay the price” groups attacked citizens and their property in the village of Zawiya, and racist slogans on houses and vehicles of many citizen. Extremist settlers also broke into Irfaeieh area east of Yatta town in Hebron governorate, assaulted citizens’ property, wrote racist slogans calling for revenge against Palestinians, and threw stones and empty bottles at the vehicles east of Hebron.

The Israeli police and the Israeli Judiciary System always collude with settler attacks against the Palestinians as they deliberately closed the investigation into a complaint filed twice by a Palestinian on his land. A senior Israeli police official admitted that the complaint of the Palestinian citizen Ibrahim Allam was neglected, before the investigation was closed after his private land was subjected to illegal acts by the army and settlers in the last four years.

Jerusalem, the last week witnessed a serious escalation of settlers as they stormed the courtyards of Al-Aqsa Mosque on the eve of the Eid Al-Adha, where they stormed several neighborhoods in Jerusalem and chanted racist slogans in memory of the so-called destruction of the Temple. On the first day of Eid al-Adha, more than 100,000 Palestinians participated in the Eid prayer, but the Israeli occupation forces stormed the courtyards of Al-Aqsa Mosque, assaulted worshipers with sticks and batons, and fired rubber bullets and tear gas canisters at them, wounding 61 Palestinians and arresting 5 others.

The Palestinian side held the Israeli government headed by Netanyahu full and direct responsibility for all attempts to change the legal and historical situation in the Al-Aqsa Mosque since it was occupied in 1967 and for its flagrant violation of all international and religious laws and customs, without giving any attention to the International Law.