Three Palestinians killed in Israeli fire north of Gaza

PNN/ Gaza/

Three Palestinians have been killed and one critically injured by Israeli fire in the north of the Gaza Strip, according to Palestinian health officials and local media, hours after three rockets were allegedly fired from the blockaded enclave.

Palestinian Health Ministry Spokesman Ashraf al-Qidra said that three bodies had arrived to the Al-Andalusi hospital in the Gaza Strip on Sunday morning, as well as one person with a serious injury.

He identified the three dead as: Mahmoud Adel al-Walaidah, 24, Mohammed Farid Abu Namous, 27, and Mohammed Samir al-Taramsi, 26.

In a statement on issued late on Saturday, the Israeli army said an attack helicopter and tank had fired at “armed suspects” along the fence that separates Israel from the besieged Gaza Strip, home to more than two million Palestinians.

There was no immediate comment from any of the major armed groups in Gaza, including Hamas, the group that governs the strip. No Israelis were hurt.