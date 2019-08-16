IOF kill Palestinian youth in alleged stabbing attack

Jerusalem/PNN/

Israeli occupation forces have shot two Palestinian youths after accusing them of trying to stab them, leaving one of the teens dead at the scene.

Military sources said the Palestinian teens were shot after they attacked Israeli police with knives in the Old City of Jerusalem on Thursday.

The Palestinian health ministry said one was killed at the scene, with the second left in critical condition at an Israeli hospital.

Israeli police said an officer was moderately wounded in the alleged assault.

The Israeli military regularly opens fatal fire on Palestinians, accusing them of seeking to attack its personnel.

Human rights groups have repeatedly slammed Israel for its shoot-to-kill policy as a large number of the Palestinians killed at the scene of attacks did not pose any serious threat.

Israeli troops have on numerous occasions been caught on camera brutally killing Palestinians, with the videos going viral online and sparking worldwide condemnation.

The latest incident comes after Israel’s violent attack on the al-Aqsa Mosque compound in the occupied Old City of East Jerusalem following Eid al-Adha prayers.