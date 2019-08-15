Sabri: Erdan’s statements confirm Israeli intentions to control Al-Aqsa mosque

PNN/ Jerusalem/

Sheikh Ikrima Sabri, head of the Islamic Supreme Council in Jerusalem and preacher of Al-Aqsa Mosque, described the statements of the minister of the so-called internal security in the Israeli government, Gilad Erdan in which he called for changing the historical status quo at the Muslim holy site by allowing Jews to worship there, as dangerous, and that it affirms the aggressiveness of Israeli racist, expansionist objectives of the occupation.

During an interview, Sabri said that Erdan’s remarks come as an attempt to win over other far-right parties, stressing that the Jerusalemites will have a lookout and will not allow the historical, cultural and political reality of the mosque to change.

He added that Erdan’s statements on the right of Jews to pray at certain times and to extend sovereignty over Al-Aqsa are desperate and unsuccessful, not the first, but preceded by several attempts aimed at temporal and spatial division, such as in the tribes of Bab al-Asbat, Hatta, al-Marwani, Bab al-Rahma and electronic gates, but all failed. With steadfastness and defense Almoravids.

The courtyards of Al-Aqsa Mosque witnessed last Sunday, the first day of Eid al-Adha, and immediately after the Eid prayers, stormed by the settlers and protected by the occupation forces, and soldiers attacked the Almoravids and wounded dozens of them.