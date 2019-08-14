Israeli MKs fume at US House resolution supporting establishment of Palestinian state

Jerusalem/PNN/

A group of the Israeli parliament (Knesset)’s members have criticized the US House of Representatives for approving a resolution against a global boycott campaign against the regime, which endorses, to Tel Aviv’s dismay, a so-called two-state solution to the decades-long conflict with Palestine.

House Resolution 246 was passed by a 398-17 margin, with five abstentions on July 23.

It opposes the international movement known as the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS), but also backs the so-called two-state solution.

The measure further reaffirmed strong support for “a negotiated solution” to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict resulting in “a viable, democratic Palestinian state.”

In a letter sent Monday to four US Congressmen who co-sponsored the resolution, 21 Israeli lawmakers argued that the measure contains a “grave error” and that the “two-state” bid is “far more dangerous” than the BDS.

“Israel is grateful to all our wonderful friends in Congress who stand with us on so many fronts. However, we would like to express to you our concern regarding the anti-BDS resolution (H. Res. 246),” read the letter.

“We believe it contains a grave error because it expresses, among other things, support for a so-called ‘Two-State Solution,’ meaning the establishment of a ‘Palestinian state’… We would like to make our position clear that the establishment of a Palestinian state would be far more dangerous to Israel than BDS,” it added

The BDS movement was initiated in 2005 by over 170 Palestinian organizations and later turned international. It is meant to initiate “various forms of boycott against Israel until it meets its obligations under international law” and end its occupation of the Palestinian lands.

In a bid to force Israel to withdraw its claim from the Palestinian territories, many countries have banned the sale of goods produced in the Israeli settlements.

Elsewhere in their letter, the Israeli lawmakers said that the push for the establishment of a Palestinian state contradicts US President Donald Trump’s position on the matter.

They also claimed that creating a sovereign Palestinian state would “severely damage” both Israel’s and America’s national security.

The Israeli legislators further urged their American colleagues to refrain from endorsing the “two-state solution” in the future.

“The affirmation of support for establishing a Palestinian state is so dangerous that we respectfully request that you take that into consideration,” they added.