More Palestinian prisoners join hunger strike against administrative detention

Bethlehem/PNN/

Thirty Palestinians in Israeli jails have joined a hunger strike in solidarity with six detainees who have themselves been refusing to eat or drink to protest their illegal detention without charge or trial.

The Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine said on Monday that another group comprising 30 prisoners had joined the open-ended hunger strike to protest against the practice of so-called administrative detention.

The prisoners reject the intake of any food or water to step up pressure on the Israeli authorities to meet the demands of the six detainees who have been on hunger strike, particularly Huthaifa Halabiya, whose health condition is deteriorating.

The latest group brings to 49 the number of prisoners who have joined the protest action in solidarity with the six detainees.