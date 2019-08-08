Presidential Spokesman: Settlements, arrests, and demolitions carry devastating risks

PNN/ Ramallah/

As the Israeli Occupation Authorities (IOA) announced plans to build 2300 new units in West Bank settlements, the Presidential spokesman Nabil Abu Rudeineh said that the Israeli actions and decisions, including settlements, arrests, and demolitions of homes, carry devastating risks.

Abu Rudeineh said that all settlements are illegal, adding that Israel’s violation of Palestinian rights and defiance of international legitimacy do not lead to any peace, but would rather contribute to the continuation of tension and instability in an already volatile region.

The spokesman also stressed that without solving the Palestinian issue in accordance with international legitimacy and the Arab peace initiative, the next stage would represent dangerous and difficult crossroads for the region and the world, stressing that a just peace must be based on an independent Palestinian state on the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital.

The 2,304 settlement units are at various stages in the approval process.

“The approval of settlement plans is part of a disastrous government policy designed to prevent the possibility of peace and a two-state solution, and to annex part or all of the West Bank,” said Peace Now, which closely monitors Israeli settlement building.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu pledged before April elections to annex settlements in the West Bank, a move sought by the country’s far-right.