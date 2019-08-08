Palestine Youth Orechestra starts biggest tour in its history

PNN/ Bethlehem/

The Palestine Youth Orchestra (PYO) started the biggest tour in its history, with 90 Palestinian musicians from all over the world who will perform in five countries: Norway, Denmark, Sweden, Germany and The Netherlands.

The Orchestra, which is part of the Edward Said National Conservatory of Music (ESNCM), is conducted by the Dutch conductor Vincent de Kort, and will be joined by Palestinian singer Nai Barghouti, a rising star in the international world music scene. She performs three specially orchestrated songs by the legendary singer Fairuz.

In Copenhagen, it will be joined by Danish cellist Toke Møldrup at the Tivoli Concert Hall performing Tchaikovsky’s Rococo Variations, and in Apeldoorn they present an incredible shared performance with the National Youth Orchestra of the Netherlands featuring music devised by both orchestras together based on Arabic music. In addition to their symphonic concerts, they will present chamber concerts in Kristiansund, Aarhus and Amsterdam, not to be missed, and a brilliant way to see the orchestra in a different light.

In a programme celebrating LOVE, the PYO will also perform music from Bizet’s Carmen, Tchaikovsky’s Romeo and Juliet, Saint-Saen’s Samson and Delilah, and Wagner’s Tristan and Isolde. There will be a rare opportunity to hear music by Salvador Arnita, an organist and composer born in Jerusalem, and a world premiere by the young Palestinian film composer Faris Badarni. Badarni’s Palestinian Rhapsody celebrates the sounds, peoples and cultures of Palestine.

Chairperson of The ESNCM Supervisory Board, Rima Tarazi said “[The orchestra] has been instrumental in dispelling the darkness that is being imposed on us, giving us joy and instilling in our hearts pride and confidence.”

Tarazi expressed hopes that the musical experience will be a tool of change for humanity as a whole.

“It is musicians playing in orchestras who are qualified to teach the older generations the gift of harmony which has been absent from our lives forever so long and is more threatened than ever these days. This harmony comes from the skills taught in an orchestra, the skills of listening, cooperation and giving space and credit to each other. It is an art of recognizing one another with love and admiration without rivalry and competition. This is why [musicians]are able to achieve so much beauty”.

The Palestine Youth Orchestra (PYO) was created in 2004 by the ESNCM with the vision of bringing together young Palestinian musicians from around the world.