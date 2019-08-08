Netanyahu to add 650 new units to Bet El settlement, Ramallah

PNN/ Ramallah/

Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday laid the foundation stone for the construction of 650 new housing units in Beit El illegal settlement located near Ramallah, northern West Bank.

Speaking at the foundation stone, Netanyahu mentioned the Israeli soldier who was found dead in Etzion settlement this morning.

The Israeli government decided to expand a neighborhood on the verge of construction in the settlement of “Beit El” adjacent to the city of Ramallah in the West Bank, to include the construction of 650 new units in the settlement instead of 296 units approved earlier.

The construction of the new settlement neighborhood is allegedly “compensation” granted by the Israeli government to the settlers, following the evacuation of the illegal Olbana neighborhood in 2012 and the Darinov neighborhood in 2015, which are illegal settlements as well.

The establishment of the new settlement, which is scheduled to include 650 housing units, will increase the population density of settlers in the region by 65%.