IOF severely assault, arrest guard of Al-Aqsa mosque

Jerusalem/PNN/

Israeli police on Wednesday assaulted Al-Aqsa mosque guard Muhannad Idris with severe beatings while they were arresting him from the Bab al-Rahma area of the mosque.

Following the attack, 154 Israeli settlers stormed the mosque under heavy Israeli protection.

In another context, crews belonging to the municipality of occupation in Jerusalem, on Wednesday, uprooted a number of trees from a yard in the vicinity of Al-Aqsa Mosque.

Local sources reported that the crews started to cut and uproot olive trees in the Imam Ghazali square near Bab Asbat, the perimeter of the Al-Aqsa Mosque.