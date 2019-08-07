Humanity 4 Palestine Launches ‘Freedom Sounds’ in London to Benefit Projects for Palestinian Children

London/PNN/

Humanity 4 Palestine Launched ‘Freedom Sounds’ in London to Benefit Projects for Palestinian Children

One-of-a-kind event to feature Dead Prez, Havoc of the Infamous Mobb Deep, Big Noyd, Lowkey, DJ Snuff and 47SOUL;

A study released by the Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics (PCBS) disclosed a sharp rise in the number of Palestinian children killed by Israeli military forces. Fifty-seven children were killed in 2018, as compared to 15 in 2017.

The study revealed that in 2017, 14% of the children in the West Bank and 53% in the Gaza Strip live in overwhelming poverty. A significant increase since 2011 where 8% in the West Bank and 22% in the Gaza Strip lived in poverty.

Humanity 4 Palestine, a project founded by the Human Act Foundation and headquartered in Copenhagen, is looking to break the silence about the injustices and daily struggles that has been neglected for decades.

On August 16th at the Electric Brixton, Humanity 4 Palestine will hold a benefit concert, which will raise funds to support projects for children in Palestine. These projects include providing medical aid, clean water, and supporting child prisoners recovering from trauma in the West Bank and Gaza Strip.

The concert will show case for the first time the new release of a single by Lowkey and 47 Soul, which they will perform for the first time, and the video clip for the song will be filmed at the event.

With their second album, Balfron Promise, released in 2017, 47SOUL’s collaboration with Lowkey is highly anticipated cementing both artists’ politically conscious and justice-driven agenda.

“Israeli oppression and occupation are no longer a stranger to the youth of the world. We think that our music is the soundtrack of resisting them. We are super excited about this concert especially since the funds raised will directly and positively change the lives of Palestinian kids.” said Tareq Abu Kwaik (aka El Far3i).

47Soul is a Palestinian electronic band who are one of the leading forces behind the Shamstep electronic dance music movement in the Middle East.

One half of the US based Hip Hop Group Dead Prez, M1 traveled to Gaza in 2009 on the Viva Palestina convoy along with the organization Existence is Resistance which later took him to 48 territories and the West Bank. In 2010 he conducted hip hop workshops in the refugee camps in Palestine. Upon returning from Gaza, M1 conducted his own speaking tour entitled ‘From the Ghetto to Gaza’.

Humanity 4 Palestine aims to create a global movement and uprising for Palestine. The organization wants to gather people, governments, non-governmental organizations and institutions who stands for humanity to support the freedom of Palestine and its people.