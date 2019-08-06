Video: IOF demolish buildings west of Bethlehem

PNN/ Bethlehem/

Israeli occupation forces (IOF) on early Monday morning demolished four farm barracks and the foundations of a building under construction in Bir ‘Ona area in Beit Jala, west of Bethlehem.

The sources confirmed that Israeli bulldozers stormed the area at 5:30 am and began demolishing the facilities belonging to the Zreina family.

The barracks, used to house the farm’s sheep, have been demolished by the IOF three times previously. During last nights demolition, a sheep and a horse were injured, resulting in the sheep being put down. It is worth mentioning that Bir ‘Ona has been under attack for a while by the Israeli occupation, where they continue to demolish buildings and facilities in order to empty the area of the population for settlement expansion. The demolition was carried out by the same soldiers who demolished around a hundred homes in Wadi al Hummus two weeks ago.