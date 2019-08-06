 “SHAMS” Center obtains the membership of the United Nations ECOSOC

PNN/ Ramallah/

Human Rights and Democracy Media Center“SHAMS” has obtained the membership of the United Nations Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) marking a new accomplishment, during its final meeting held in May of the current year. Following a long journey and years of delay due to the positions of some hostile States against our people. The center submitted an application for achieving this status based on the fulfillment of the conditions required, namely represented in the compliance of its Rules of Procedure with United Nations standards.

In a press release issued for this purpose, the center noted that obtaining the advisory membership of the ECOSOC by “SHAMS” grants the center the right to participate in the consultative process with the council, and the right to express its viewpoint regarding issues & themes to be addressed at UN conferences and meetings. Membership also gives the Center free communication with all mechanisms for the protection of human rights, besides organizing events at all United Nations headquarters in Geneva or New York, and joining the UPR sessions of UN Member States. As well, to develop shadow reports equivalent to the governmental reports submitted to the human rights treaty bodies.

“SHAMS” Center stated that obtaining this membership will promote its presence in the international and regional arena. Providing that the center is a members in a range of international & regional networks and alliances such as the Arab League Standing Committee on Human Rights in the League of Arab States, the World Coalition Against the Death Penalty, the Arabic Federation for Human Rights, Action Crisis (Action for the Protection of Civilians from Armed Conflicts), Anna Lindh Euro-Mediterranean Foundation, Arab Alliance for the Sudan, Euro-Mediterranean Youth Organization, the Regional Coalition of Civil Society Organizations to combat extremism, hatred and others.

Moreover, the Centre expressed its contentment and pride in obtaining such new accomplishment thanks to the efforts of the Board, the executive staff, the General Assembly as well as the center’s volunteers & friends. Who have been instrumental since the inception of the center and who have been active and committed on regular basis. This contributed to enhancing the presence of the center achieving the status of the Palestinian long-standing human rights’ institutions, through the center’s impressive attendance at local, regional and international levels.

“SHAMS” Center underlined that obtaining the new membership entails more burden and responsibilities in defending human rights and addressing violations, in addition to disseminating and promoting the culture of human rights. Thereby, strengthening its international and regional presence, and working hard with co-workers and friendly organizations to address the world to expose practices that deprive Palestinians of their most basic rights.