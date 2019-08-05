Occupation forces storm Ofer detention centre

PNN / Ramallah

The Palestinian Prisoners’ Club said on Sunday that the Israeli occupation forces arrested a number of people in the Ofer detention center.

The Occupation Prisons’ forces stormed section 20 at “ Ofer” prison and conducted inspections and sabotaged some of the prisoners’ rooms on Sunday morning. The prisons’ administration informed the prisoners that it intended to remove some of the prisoners following protests and hunger strikes.

The prisoners’ club explained that the incursion extended to the Cubs section (prisoners under the age of 18). Some of the prisoners from the cubs section were handcuffed and transferred to the cells. The Prisoner’s Club noted that the prison administration transferred about 20 prisoners to the cells of Section 20, while five prisoners were transferred to the Gilboa detention center and a number of detainees in the south.

The prisoners’ club added that some prisoners pledge to continue their hunger strikes until solutions are reached.