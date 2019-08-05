Majority of Israelis oppose a unity government headed by Netanyahu

PNN / Bethlehem

The majority of Israelis expressed their opposition to the formation of a unity government headed by Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud party and a member of the Benny Gantz’ Kahol Lavan (Blue and White) alliance after the Knesset elections on September 17, according to a poll published by the Walla website today, Monday.

Fifty-two percent of the respondents said they did not support a unity government between the Likud and Kahol Lavan, while 34% expressed their support for the move.

The poll was carried out against the backdrop of the Yisrael Beiteinu party chairman Avigdor Lieberman’s call for a unity government without the inclusion of the ultra-Orthodox parties, saying that a unity government may be the only possible scenario after the elections.

The survey found that 55% of the voters of the center-left parties and 48% of the right-wing voters oppose the formation of a unity government, while 37% of the right-wing voters and 38% of the left-wing voters support this idea.

However, 51% of those who declared that they would vote for Kahol Lavan in the upcoming elections supported the formation of a unity government headed by Netanyahu, with 42% opposed. There is slightly less support for a unity government among those who intend to vote for the Likud party: 49% of them oppose forming a unity government, while 37% support it.

The poll is similar to the results of other polls, and shows that right-wing parties will not get a majority without Lieberman’s party. The poll predicts that they will win 57 seats: Likud recieves 31 percent; the ‘United Right’ bloc receives 11 seats; United Torah Judaism alliance has eight seats; Shas has seven seats, while the extreme right-wing parties Utzma Yehudit and Zihut do not exceed one percentage of the vote.

On the other hand, the poll predicts that left-wing parties will win 63 seats: Kahol Lavan recieves 29 seats; the Democratic Camp has seven seats; Gesher (Labor Party) will have six seats; The Joint List will receive 11 seats, and Yisrael Beiteinu 10 seats.

43% of the respondents considered Netanyahu the most suitable for the post of prime minister, while 30% said Gantz was the right person to take over. Netanyahu, of course, received broad support from right-wing voters, 65% of whom said Netanyahu was the right candidate. On the other hand, 59% of the center-left voters said that Gantz was the most suitable, and 8% said Netanyahu was the best candidate for prime minister.