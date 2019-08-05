Hebrew media claim Hamas launched experimental rockets from Gaza

Gaza / PNN

Zionist media claimed that Hamas launched rockets Monday morning from central and southern Gaza Strip towards the sea.

The site “Hadshoot 24” Hebrew, said the explosions heard this morning in Gaza is the result of experimental rockets launched by the Palestinian resistance to the sea.

The Hebrew site claimed that “Hamas continues to develop and build its strength, in the past few hours it fired missiles towards the sea as part of the tests to improve the performance and accuracy of rockets”