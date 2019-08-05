Child injured by occupation boat whilst fishing in Northern Gaza

PNN/ Gaza

Israeli occupation boats targeted fishing boats in the west of Al-Baidar area in the northern Gaza Strip on Monday, injuring a child who was on a boat that was hit directly with water from the water pump.

Zakaria Bakr, the head of the Palestinian Fishermen Union in Gaza, said that at 4:00 am Israeli military boats opened fire with water pumps at two boats that were fishing for sardines 6 miles off the coast of the Northern Gaza strip.

Bakr said that as a result force of the water pump, the young fisherman “Abdullah Mifleh Abu Reala” was knocked unconscious. He was taken to Shifa Hospital. The boat was damaged and two generators were found in the sea.

Bakr also noted the loss of 12 paddles belonging to fisherman Mohsen Khalil Abu Reala caused by the impact of the water on the small fishing boat.