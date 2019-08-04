PNN among 21 Palestinian media outlets to adopt code of conduct to counter hate speech

PNN/ Ramallah/

Palestinian media outlets approved a code of conduct document to counter hate speech in the Palestinian media as part of the project, which was implemented by the Palestinian center for development and media freedoms – MADA with the support of the International Programme for the Development of Communication (IPDC) and UNESCO.

MADA Center arranged a consultation meeting with the Palestinian media outlets to discuss the adoption of this document of ethical code of conduct to counter hate speech in the Palestinian local media, to abide by the principles of professional journalism and its ethics and to avoid incitement, hatred, distinction, and partisan, religious or geographical racism, which are the basic meaning of non-hatred environment. The document was finalized after several discussions with the local Media outlets who fully agreed and signed upon the content.The purpose of this document is to limit hate speech that may be transmitted or disseminated by the media and to ensure its commitment to objectivity in the journalistic work and non-bias towards one party against another, adopting values of tolerance, acceptance of opinion, not defaming or inciting hatred and violence against any person or institution or an official or an informal body in Palestine on the basis of sex, religion, race or political affiliation, publishing news and information in an objective and professional manner without provoking sedition or sectarianism, and taking into account the scrutiny and review of news and speeches before publishing to ensure that it does not contain a hate speech.

MADA Center carried out several activities within the project “countering hate speech in Palestine”, including training workshops for a group of professional journalists in the West Bank and Gaza Strip to raise awareness about hate speech and the distinction between it and freedom of opinion and expression. The Center also carried out a media campaign through social media and media outlets to introduce the hate speech and its negative effects on the media and society, in addition several radio episodes tackled topics related to countering the hate speech, highlighting the best practices through the guested, those episodes had a great impact on the audience which was measured through their involvement in calls and social discussions.

A tool kit was compiled and produced by the Center after the several contributions on hate speech, being the first of its kind in Palestine.

http://www.madacenter.org/media.php?lang=2&id=807&category_id=8

For more information on hate speech, see UNESCO’s Anti-Hatred Speech (2015): http://unesdoc.unesco.org/images/0023/002332/233231a.pdf