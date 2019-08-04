PNN among 21 Palestinian media outlets to adopt code of conduct to counter hate speech

MADA Center carried out several activities within the project “countering hate speech in Palestine”, including training workshops for a group of professional journalists in the West Bank and Gaza Strip to raise awareness about hate speech and the distinction between it and freedom of opinion and expression. The Center also carried out a media campaign through social media and media outlets to introduce the hate speech and its negative effects on the media and society, in addition several radio episodes tackled topics related to countering the hate speech, highlighting the best practices through the guested, those episodes had a great impact on the audience which was measured through their involvement in calls and social discussions.
A tool kit was compiled and produced by the Center after the several contributions on hate speech, being the first of its kind in Palestine.
http://www.madacenter.org/media.php?lang=2&id=807&category_id=8
For more information on hate speech, see UNESCO’s Anti-Hatred Speech (2015): http://unesdoc.unesco.org/images/0023/002332/233231a.pdf
- Objectivity in the professional work and avoid taking sides.
- To adopt the values of tolerance, accept others’ opinions and respect different orientations.
- To avoid defamation or incitement to hatred and violence against any person or organization or official or non-official authorities on the basis of sex, religion, race or political affiliation.
- To transmit news and information objectively and professionally without sedition or rising sectarianism.
- To refrain from publishing any news involving, in content, incitement or hatred or discrimination or any form of racism.
- To take into account reviewing the news and speeches before being published to ensure they do not contain any hate speech. This may be done using the six-part threshold test adopted by international organizations to clarify whether the news or speech is a hate speech or not, which takes into consideration:
- Context and enormity of speech.
- The speaker in terms of power and influencing the audience.
- Intent or clear intention to be involved in a hate speech.
- Content of speech and whether it holds direct or indirect advocacy for discrimination or racism or violence or hostility.
- Extent of the speech and its intensity.
- Likelihood of causing harm.
- Ma’an News Agency
- Raya FM
- Nissa FM
- 24FM
- WATAN News Agency/WATAN TV
- Bethlehem 2000 Radio
- Quds News Network
- Palestine News Network
- A’lam Radio
- Alhadath electronic Newspaper
- Nativity TV
- Safa Palestinian Press Agency
- Madar News Agency
- Alestqlal Newspaper
- Palestine Today TV
- Palestine Today Agency
- SAWA Agency
- Watan Radio
- Quds Radio
- Albalad FM
- Oroba Radio 939fm