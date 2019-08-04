IOF severely beat Palestinian minor while arresting him

PNN/ Jerusalem/

The Al-Yassam unit of the Israeli Occupation Forces (IOF) after midnight on Sunday brutally beat and arrested the minor Jamal Ali al-Ghoul from his family home in Ras al-Amoud neighborhood in Silwan, south of Al-Aqsa Mosque.

Jamal was brutally beaten that he had to be taken to a hospital west of Jerusalem, before he was taken this morning to the Israeli court, with his hands and feet cuffed.

A member of the family, Munir al-Ghoul, said Al-Yassam forces stormed the home in Silwan, where they raided many houses of Al-Ghoul family, and arrested another family member, Ahmed Younis al-Ghoul, who was also severely beaten.

It is noteworthy that the occupation forces had arrested the younger brother of Jamal al-Ghoul, Muhammad Ali al-Ghoul mid-last week, despite being at home by the decision “house imprisonment” two months ago.