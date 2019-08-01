Palestinian man killed by Israeli soldiers on Gaza border

PNN/ Gaza/

A young man from Gaza was shot dead Thursday by Israeli troops who alleged that he crossed the Gaza Strip southern border and clashes with soldiers, wounding three of them.

The occupation army claimed that the man was wearing military uniform, and was armed with a rifle and several bombs.

After the shooting, IOF said that a military tank opened fire at a site in Khan Younis.

Eyewitnesses in Gaza reported that the Israeli occupation army fired two shells and light bombs at the border area east of Khuza’a town in Khan Younis after hearing the sound of gunfire.

Others also spoke of Israeli planes flying in the area.

The identity of the victim is still unknown.