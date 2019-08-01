Facebook Overturn Lawsuit Accusing Them of Hamas Support

PNN/Bethlehem

Facebook has won a lawsuit filed against them by the relatives of US citizens killed in Hamas attacks in Israel.

They accused Facebook furthering Hamas’ goals by providing the group with a social media platform.

The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan ruled on Wednesday that the 1996 Communications Decency Act protects Facebook from liability. The 1996 Act gives immunity from liability for providers and users of an “interactive computer service” who publish information provided by third-party users.

The plaintiffs had sought $ 3 billion in compensation from Facebook for allowing Hamas to use its media platform to “encourage attacks in Israel and celebrate successful attacks”.

The case involved attacks targeting five Americans in Israel, killing four of them between 2014 and 2016.

In May 2017, a Brooklyn court in New York rejected the original lawsuit against Facebook, which accused the organisation of supporting Hamas. The prosecution filed an appeal to the Court of Appeal.