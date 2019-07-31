IOF summon second child for interrogation in less than 24 hours

PNN/ Jerusalem

Israeli occupation forces (IOF) summoned a second Palestinian child, in less than 24 hours, for interrogation.

Qais Firas Obaid, 6 years old, from Al-Issawiyya in the occupied city of Jerusalem was summoned by the IOF for investigation on Tuesday evening, just after they issued summons to Mohammad Elayyan (4 years) on Monday night.

According to local sources in the town of Al-Issawiyya , the IOF sent Qais’ family an official summons to come to the interrogation center in Jerusalem on Wednesday at 8 am.

On Monday, the Israeli occupation authorities handed over an investigation to the Jerusalemite child Mohammed Elayyan (4 years) from the town of Issawiya in Jerusalem under the pretext of “throwing stones at a vehicle of the occupation forces during the storming of the town.” .

The Israeli occupation forces stormed the village and followed the child, Elayyan . His family was present at the scene and the police asked them to bring him the following day for investigation at the police station.