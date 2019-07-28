Settlers puncture tires, spray racist graffiti in Kafr Qasim

Kafr Qasim /PNN/

Extremist Israeli settlers last night punctured the tires of many vehicles belonging to Palestinian citizens and spray-painted racist graffiti after breaking into the Arab town of Kafr Qasim in Palestinian land Occupied 1948, witnesses said.

Extremist settlers belonging to far-right Jewish group “Price Tag” broke into the town in middle of the night before they punctured the tires of dozens of parked vehicles.

They also spray-painted racist anti-Arab graffiti on walls and on some of the parked vehicles.

Many Palestinian activists and rights groups have repeatedly blamed Israel for fostering a “culture of impunity” for Israelis committing violent acts against Palestinians.

Better known as “Price Tag” attacks, extremist Israeli settlers carry out violent acts of punishment on Palestinians and their property to demonstrate their opposition to Israeli restrictions on settlements in the occupied Palestinian land.