President Abbas must take practical measures concerning suspension of all deals with Israel: Hamas say

Gaza/PNN/

A senior Hamas movement official says the recent decision made by Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas to suspend all agreements signed with the Israeli regime needs practical steps.

Mousa Abu Marzouk, in a post published on his official Twitter page on Saturday, described the move as “a step reflecting the wishes of Palestinian people, who aspire for freedom and independence.”

He added that President Abbas’s decision to stop implementing agreements signed with the Israel needs practical steps, national unity and internal reconciliation in order to yield results, and to confront potential risks facing Palestinians.

On Thursday, the 84-year-old Palestinian president declared the suspension of all agreements with Israel.

The measure came after an emergency meeting of the Palestine Liberation Organization in the wake of recent demolition of a cluster of Palestinian homes in Sur Baher neighborhood on the southeastern outskirts of occupied East Jerusalem.

“We announce the leadership’s decision to stop implementing the agreements signed with the Israeli side,” Abbas said at a speech in the central occupied West Bank city of Ramallah.

He added that a committee would be formed in order to implement the decision, but did not provide further details.

“We will not bow to dictates and imposing a fait accompli by force in Jerusalem and elsewhere,” Abbas stated.

Abbas said the move comes as Israeli authorities “ignore” all the signed agreements with the PA.