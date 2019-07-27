Mourners hold funeral for Palestinian killed in Gaza protest

GAZA /PNN/

Palestinians have held a funeral procession for a man shot and killed by Israeli forces during weekly protests along the border with Israel.

The body of Ahmed Al Karra was carried through the streets of Khan Younis draped in a Hamas flag while crowds chanted “God is the greatest.”

Gaza health officials reported that Al Karra was killed during the protests which saw thousands of Palestinian gathered along the frontier with Israel, with 40 others wounded throughout the day. It was the first fatality in a few weeks, with Egypt, Qatar and the United Nations working to keep the border calm.

Gaza officials say about 210 Palestinians have been killed since the weekly protests began more than a year ago.

At least 56 Palestinians injured by Israeli forces during Gaza rallies on Friday

The Gazan Health Ministry says 56 Palestinians have been injured by Israeli forces during anti-occupation protests near the fence separating the Gaza Strip and the occupied territories.

Ashraf al-Qedra, the spokesman for the ministry, said that 24 of those wounded on Friday were shot with live bullets.

He added that 22 children and three women were among the injured.

The rallies have been held every week since March 30 last year. The Palestinians demand the right to return of those driven out of their homeland by Israeli aggression.

Israeli troops have killed at least 305 Palestinians since the beginning of the rallies and wounded nearly 18,000 others, according to the Gazan Health Ministry.

In March, a United Nations (UN) fact-finding mission found that Israeli forces committed rights violations during their crackdown against the Palestinian protesters in Gaza that may amount to war crimes.

Gaza has been under Israeli siege since June 2007, which has caused a decline in living standards.

Israel has also launched three major wars against the enclave since 2008, killing thousands of Gazans each time and shattering the impoverished territory’s already poor infrastructure.