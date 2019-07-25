MADA Calls to release Al –Kharouf

Ramallah /PNN/

The Palestinian Center for Development and Media Freedoms (MADA) calls on the international legal and human rights organizations to put pressure on the Israeli occupation government to stop its attempts to deport the Palestinian photographer Mustafa Al-Kharouf outside the Palestinian territories and release him as he has been arrested for more than six months, not to mention giving him the right to reside him his wife, two children and family staying with them in Jerusalem since he was a child.

Eddy Lustigman, the lawyer of the photographer Mustafa Al-Kharouf, Said to MADA, the Israeli authorities tried at about 9:00PM on Sunday (22 July 2019) to deport the photographer Mustafa Al-Kharouf, but the Jordanian authorities refused and prevented his entry into their territories as he does not have any documents enabling him to enter Jordan, specifically the visa. After spending many hours (approximately 19 hours) on the Jordanian borders, the Israeli authorities returned him to where he was detained at Ramle Prison, and he is still being detained there.

The lawyer Eddy Lustigman stated that in the coming days she will request his release through Hamoked Organization.

The Israeli Occupation authorities, and for “security reasons”, refused to grant the journalist Mustafa Al-Kharouf a resident in Jerusalem even though he lives and resides there ever since he was a little child, with his family, wife and children. Al-Kharouf does not hold any other nationality and he has never been arrested or convicted of any offence or felony.

On 21st Jan 2019, Al-Kharouf filed an appeal to the Israeli court against the decision of the Israeli Ministry of Interior refusing his requests pertaining to residence.

On the following day 22nd Jan 2019, he was arrested by the Israeli Police and transferred to Jafun Prison in Ramle, a prison dedicated for deporting “illegal” foreigners even though Mustafa Al-Kharouf was born in Algeria on 21st Sep. 1987 and in 1999 he moved with his family to Jerusalem.

He is married to the Jerusalemite citizen Tmam Nofal Al-Kharouf, and they have one child. All of his family members, including his wife and daughter hold the blue (Jerusalemite) identity card, while Mustafa does not hold any other nationality or residence other than where he lives, including the West Bank. The Israeli authorities continue to treat him as an illegal resident and strive to deport him from Jerusalem as they have attempted to do so on last Sunday and Monday.