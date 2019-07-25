Japan expresses its deep concern over demolition of Palestinian buildings in Jerusalem

Bethlehem/PNN/

In a Statement made by Press Japanese Secretary Takeshi Osuga on the Demolition of Palestinian buildings by Israeli authorities Japan expresses its deep concern.

The Government of Japan expresses its deep concern over the demolition by Israeli authorities of about 10 buildings owned by Palestinians in Wadi al-Hummus, Sur Bahir village.

Osuga added that Japan firmly believes that the issues faced by the two parties, Israel and Palestine, can only be resolved through direct negotiations based on trust built through the efforts of both parties.

This incident goes against the ongoing efforts by the international community including Japan to create an environment conducive to serious dialogue between the parties and to achieve a two-state solution whereby the state of Israel and a future independent state of Palestine co-exist in peace.

Japan once again strongly urges both parties to act to enhance mutual trust and continue to make steady efforts toward peace.