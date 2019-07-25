Jenin /PNN/

The European Union and the Palestinian Authority inaugurated today the “European Road” in Barta’a al-Sharqia, near Jenin, located in Area C.

The European Union provided €500,000 for the construction and rehabilitation of the road.

The ceremony was attended by the Ministry of Local Government, the European Union, and the Municipal Lending and Development Fund. The “European Road” is 1650 meters in length and will serve 5,000 Palestinians.

The road will ease the movement of Palestinians in the area given the lack of access to infrastructure services in Area C.

The road is also intended at enhancing community connectivity, integration, and commercial activities.

”The European Union and Member States remain committed to providing essential services and social infrastructures to Palestinians in Area C. Together with the Palestinian Authority, we aim to enhance the daily lives of Palestinian families living under harsh condition with little or no access to basic services,” said Riccardo Rossi, the Head of Sector for Economic Development, Water/Energy, Area C and Trade. “Area C is fundamental to the contiguity of the West Bank and for the viability of the future State of Palestine.

The European Union is committed to the vision of the two-state solution as the only way to achieve peace and security,” he added.

The newly inaugurated “European Road” is part of the EU and Member States support to developmental interventions in Area Ct. All EU activity in the West Bank is fully in line with international humanitarian law.

The EU provides humanitarian assistance to communities in need in Area C in accordance with the humanitarian imperative.

The EU also works with the Palestinian Authority to develop Area C and support Palestinian communities. This includes projects promoting economic development and improving the quality of life of Palestinian communities in the areas of private sector development, environment and agriculture.